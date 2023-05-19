Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) PT Raised to $12.00

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCO. Barclays increased their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

ARCO stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 56.75% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,047,000 after buying an additional 600,593 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

