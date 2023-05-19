Argan (NYSE:AGX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE:AGX opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. Argan has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $560.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Argan

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Argan by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Argan by 35.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

