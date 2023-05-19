Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AJG opened at $214.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

