Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Down to $19.63

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.63, but opened at $19.14. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 11,402 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price objective for the company.
Atour Lifestyle Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.
