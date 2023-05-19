Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $204.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.67. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

