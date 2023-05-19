AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of AutoNation worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $553,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,656,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,754 shares of company stock worth $26,925,568. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

