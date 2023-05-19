Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 74,057 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,210. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

