Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,362 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE LUV opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

