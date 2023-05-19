Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 123.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth about $23,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

