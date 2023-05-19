Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,530 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IR opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.