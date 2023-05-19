Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,836 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.23 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

