Aviva PLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,489 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,549,000 after acquiring an additional 259,089 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,165 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $302.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.58 and a 200-day moving average of $301.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $187.07 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

