Aviva PLC Has $2 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 565,140 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,853,000 after buying an additional 214,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,485,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock worth $1,909,693 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Shares of AVY opened at $171.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

