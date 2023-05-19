Aviva PLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 54.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,229,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,863,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

