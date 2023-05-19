Aviva PLC Increases Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 320.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

