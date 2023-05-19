Aviva PLC Invests $2.27 Million in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 77,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 392,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 219,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

