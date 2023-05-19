Aviva PLC Invests $3.14 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of United States Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

