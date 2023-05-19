Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after buying an additional 141,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after buying an additional 459,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,417,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,741,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.