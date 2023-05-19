Aviva PLC Purchases 7,320 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,413,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $129.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $162.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

