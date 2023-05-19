Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,629,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,518,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

LYB stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.