Aviva PLC Sells 13,570 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $482.72 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $488.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.98 and its 200 day moving average is $355.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile



HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

