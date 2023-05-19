Aviva PLC Sells 17,718 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Trading Down 0.9 %

FOX stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

