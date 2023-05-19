Aviva PLC Sells 33,296 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,296 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

UHS opened at $135.84 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

