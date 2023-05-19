Aviva PLC Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $26.56 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.