Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,559 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,936,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,190,000 after buying an additional 142,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Insider Activity

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

