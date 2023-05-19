AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Large Volume Increase

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,808,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,715,490 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.72.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.
AZEK Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.78, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.
