Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $132.68

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.68, but opened at $128.00. Baidu shares last traded at $127.91, with a volume of 1,283,196 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Baidu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.