Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading 4.6% Higher

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 4,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Belite Bio Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Belite Bio by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

