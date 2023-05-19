Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading 4.6% Higher

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 4,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Belite Bio Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
