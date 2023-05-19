BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of BILL worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after buying an additional 32,895 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after buying an additional 167,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pelion Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $164,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BILL opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

