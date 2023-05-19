BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.6 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.