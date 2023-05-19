Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.04.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

