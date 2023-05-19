Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.04.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
