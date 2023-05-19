Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 500.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,601.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

