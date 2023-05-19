Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $357-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.72 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.

Boot Barn Trading Down 10.7 %

BOOT stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 17.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

