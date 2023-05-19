Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after acquiring an additional 647,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after acquiring an additional 168,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $20,277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

