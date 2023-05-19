Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $16.34

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm Stock Up 11.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFRM opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.