Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 20,513 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 184,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 970,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,112,000 after purchasing an additional 279,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average is $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.