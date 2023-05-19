Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 324.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

