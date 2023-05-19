Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $35,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,595 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

CHD stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $8,570,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $729,504.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

