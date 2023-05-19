Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $47,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

