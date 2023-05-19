Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Haleon by 1,052.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 364 ($4.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

