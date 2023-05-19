Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 423 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE OC opened at $111.62 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
