Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 367 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

