Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 1.1 %

LEN opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.