Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,480 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kyndryl

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

