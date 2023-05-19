Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 216 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after acquiring an additional 267,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

