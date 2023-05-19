Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,701 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

HDB stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

