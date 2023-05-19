Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 429 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

