Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 4,912 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 549,634 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 62,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 205,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,004,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,172,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

MPW stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

