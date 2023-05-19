Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

