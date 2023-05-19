Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Lowered by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $122.31 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

